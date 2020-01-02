Don Larsen, Only Pitcher To Throw Perfect World Series Game, Dies At 90
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () New York Yankee Don Larsen pitched a no-hitter in the 1956 World Series — a feat no other pitcher has accomplished. Larsen died Wednesday night after battling esophageal cancer.
Don Larsen, who has died at 90, pitched a perfect game for the New York Yankees on Oct. 8, 1956, in Game 5 of World Series against Brooklyn Dodgers.
Don Larsen -- the only pitcher in MLB history to ever throw a perfect game in the World Series -- died Wednesday ... Major League Baseball announced. Larsen's...