'Good Newwz' enters 100 crore club

IndiaTimes Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Akshay Kumar seems to be on a juggernaut as the superstar has dominated the domestic circuit in 2019 like a boss and has continued his impressive run in the New Year as well. His recent release 'Good Newwz' has an impressive run at the box office as it enters the coveted Rs 100 crore club in its first week itself.
