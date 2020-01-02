Both teams to score at Melbourne City vs Western United 4/6 for Friday’s A-League matchup
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () Competition: A-League Market: Both teams to score Odds: 4/6 @ Bet 365 In a battle between two sides vying for an AFC Champions League spot this season, Melbourne will welcome Western United to AAMI Park on Friday morning. Starting with the hosts, while Melbourne might currently find themselves sat in that lucrative second spot, it has […]
The post Both teams to score at Melbourne City vs Western United 4/6 for Friday’s A-League matchup appeared first on Soccer News.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola condemn alleged racist abuse aimed at players during the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium. The Etihad Stadium bore witness to a match as thrilling as it was..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:22Published
Western United are down to three fit central defenders, after injuries to Brendan Hamill, Aaron Calver and the transfer of Connor Chapman to South Korea, as they... Brisbane Times Also reported by •The Age
Tweets about this
Goals Corners Cards ⚽️⚽️⚽️🚩🚩🚩💊💊💊
TOP 5 statistical BTTS Picks for today
🏴 Swansea vs Charlton
🇦🇺 Brisbane Roar W vs Melbourne C… https://t.co/sSq1Ox23q1 16 minutes ago
Football bets Live bet
Brisbane Roar - Melbourne City
Both teams to score
Odds 1,70
5units 58 minutes ago
RSMontoya Brisbane Roar (W) v Melbourne City (W): Both teams to score: Yes @ 1.57 (3 units) https://t.co/NxJzbjxszS 12 hours ago
TheBettingClub INPLAY❗️
Australian U21🇦🇺
Melbourne Vs Perth U21⚽️
Both Teams To Score at 1.44💸 4 days ago