David Luiz interview after Arsenal beat Manchester United brings praise for Mikel Arteta and asks fans for patience in hunt for trophies
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () Mikel Arteta’s methods are paying off and David Luiz has praised the changes made in the new manager’s short time in charge. Speaking after Arsenal’s 2-0 win against Manchester United, Luiz was honest enough to admit that although the intensity with which they are being asked to play at is tough, the new Gunners boss […]
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and rival Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discuss the Gunners' 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday night. Arteta said Granit Xhaka would stay at Arsenal, while Solskjaer said Paul Pogba would be out for a further three to four weeks due to the ankle injury which kept him out...