Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United: Lee Dixon lauds Mikel Arteta’s instant impact as Emirates atmosphere ‘sent goose bumps down my spine’

talkSPORT Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta is already having a positive influence on Arsenal and the 2-0 defeat of Manchester United on New Year’s Day was proof of his instant impact. This is according to Gunners legend Lee Dixon, who believes both players and fans are responding to Arteta less than a fortnight after his appointment as Unai Emery’s […]
News video: Arteta speaks after Arsenal beat Man Utd 2-0

Arteta speaks after Arsenal beat Man Utd 2-0 00:57

 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and rival Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discuss the Gunners' 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday night. Arteta said Granit Xhaka would stay at Arsenal, while Solskjaer said Paul Pogba would be out for a further three to four weeks due to the ankle injury which kept him out...

