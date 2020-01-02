Manchester United deserved to lose: Harry Maguire

Manchester [UK], Jan 02 (ANI): After facing defeat against Arsenal, Manchester United's Harry Maguire said that they did not play well and deserved to lose.



Recent related videos from verified sources The Player Who Has Proved EVERYONE Wrong This Season Is… | #SundayVibes Tammy Abraham has started the season strong, Daniel James is Manchester United best player and Leicester have replaced Harry Maguire with absolute ease. Credit: TheFootballDaily Duration: 43:47Published on December 3, 2019 Maguire: Sheff Utd showed immense faith in me Manchester United defender Harry Maguire reflects on his formative years at Sheffield United, including a memorable collision with Craig Bellamy on his debut against Cardiff City. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:10Published on November 22, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this