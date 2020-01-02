Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Exit-linked Man Utd man explains key factor an Old Trafford stay rests on

Team Talk Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The midfielder has been linked with a move to AC Milan and Inter Milan in recent weeks.

The post Exit-linked Man Utd man explains key factor an Old Trafford stay rests on appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Love Island' Host Caroline Flack Has Been Charged With Assault [Video]'Love Island' Host Caroline Flack Has Been Charged With Assault

Caroline Flack, the presenter of hit British reality TV show "Love Island," has been charged with assault. 40- year -old Caroline Flack was charged on Friday, December 13th with assault by..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Ferguson: I'd be on roof with Man Utd win! [Video]Ferguson: I'd be on roof with Man Utd win!

Duncan Ferguson says he would "be on the roof" if Everton beat Manchester United on Sunday and insists his side are confident ahead of the trip to Old Trafford.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The 11 Man Utd players out on loan this season & how they’re faring – PF

Man Utd have a mix of promising youngsters and established names on loan - do any have a future at Old Trafford? The post The 11 Man Utd players out on loan...
Team Talk

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News Exit-linked Man Utd man explains key factor an Old Trafford stay rests on https://t.co/jNnWuoYynJ https://t.co/PMIs2KpUx8 5 days ago

TEAMtalk

TEAMtalk Inter Milan and AC Milan are among the clubs reportedly interested in him 👀 https://t.co/Cn8IzET6Yt 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.