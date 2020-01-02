Nigel Wray: Saracens chairman retires two months after Premiership champions hit with points deduction and fine

Nigel Wray has stepped down as Saracens chairman with immediate effect, the Premiership club have announced. The reigning champions in November received a 35-point deduction and were fined more than £5million after breaching league salary cap regulations. Saracens added that a new independent chairman will be ‘appointed imminently’. Wray, 71, has provided financial backing for […]



