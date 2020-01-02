Global  

Nigel Wray: Saracens chairman retires two months after Premiership champions hit with points deduction and fine

talkSPORT Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Nigel Wray has stepped down as Saracens chairman with immediate effect, the Premiership club have announced. The reigning champions in November received a 35-point deduction and were fined more than £5million after breaching league salary cap regulations. Saracens added that a new independent chairman will be ‘appointed imminently’. Wray, 71, has provided financial backing for […]
