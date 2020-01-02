Sokratis lays out the difference between Mikel Arteta and Unai Emery’s Arsenal tenures

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Latest Arsenal news includes comments from Sokratis Papastathopoulos on what has changed following the sacking of Unai Emery and the appointment of Mikel Arteta as head coach Latest Arsenal news includes comments from Sokratis Papastathopoulos on what has changed following the sacking of Unai Emery and the appointment of Mikel Arteta as head coach 👓 View full article

