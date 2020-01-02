Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Akshay becomes the highest-grossing actor of 2019

IndiaTimes Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Akshay Kumar is on a juggernaut run at the box office with back to back blockbusters at the box office to his credit. 2019 has been a phenomenal year for him with films like 'Kesari', 'Mission Mangal', 'Housefull 4' and 'Good Newwz' all managing to hit the bull's eye in the domestic circuit.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Salman Khan EMOTIONAL, Akshay Kumar Reaction On CAA, Kangana Dislikes Taapsee | Top 10 News [Video]Salman Khan EMOTIONAL, Akshay Kumar Reaction On CAA, Kangana Dislikes Taapsee | Top 10 News

Salman khan turns emotional seeing his fans, Kangana Targets Taapsee again, Akshay Kumar reacts to the protests of CAA these are amongst the top 10 news of the day. Watch the video.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:56Published

Akshay Kumar ANGRY REACTION To CAA Protest | SHOCKING Statement [Video]Akshay Kumar ANGRY REACTION To CAA Protest | SHOCKING Statement

Akshay Kumar urged people to stay away from violence during the CAA protests.Watch the video to know his entire reaction.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Akshay Kumar lands in legal trouble. Here's why!

National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar has landed in a legal soup because of his latest washing powder commercial in which he portrays a Maratha...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SifyIndiaTimes

Akki: Overwhelmed with response to Good Newwz

Actor Akshay Kumar is overwhelmed with the success of "Good Newwz", and says the success makes him confident that a movie with good messaging will always fetch...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheHollyBollyN1

The Holly Bolly News Akshay Kumar becomes Emperor at the box office in 2019 with a collection of Rs 650 crore Mumbai, Ta. January 7, 20… https://t.co/anoEIYtbeY 22 hours ago

24x7Breaking

24x7 Breaking NEWS Akshay Kumar becomes Emperor at the box office in 2019 with a collection of Rs 650 crore Mumbai, Ta. January 7, 20… https://t.co/oLwgQUguhF 1 day ago

Ali78kwt

Guarantee kumar RT @MovieReviewsBlg: As #GoodNewwz has collected $3.7 M in North America - It becomes Highest Grossing Film For Akshay Kumar by beating Mis… 3 days ago

govind_akki

GOVIND SHARMA As #GoodNewwz has collected $3.7 M in North America - It becomes Highest Grossing Film For Akshay Kumar by beating… https://t.co/QZx74bhxJ2 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.