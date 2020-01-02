Global  

New Washington Redskins defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio: 'We have a lot of work to do'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Between Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio, the Washington Redskins will have plenty of defensive-coaching prowess on the sidelines next year.
Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

The Washington Redskins officially named Ron Rivera as head coach Wednesday, and Rivera hired Jack Del Rio as his defensive coordinator.
Reuters

Ron Rivera reportedly hires Jack Del Rio as Redskins' new defensive coordinator

Rivera makes his first big hire as the new head coach of the Redskins
CBS Sports


