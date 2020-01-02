Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Injury forces Sunita Lakra to retire from international hockey

Sify Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Sunita Lakra, defender in the Indian women's hockey team, has drawn the curtain down on her international career due to a knee injury which will require surgery.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

India women’s hockey team defender Sunita Lakra retires due to injury breakdown

“Today is a very emotional day for me as I have decided to retire from International Hockey,” she said in a statement issued by Hockey India
Hindu

Sunita Lakra announces retirement from international hockey

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Indian women's hockey team defender Sunita Lakra announced her retirement from international hockey on Thursday.
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.