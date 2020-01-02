Injury forces Sunita Lakra to retire from international hockey

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Sunita Lakra, defender in the Indian women's hockey team, has drawn the curtain down on her international career due to a knee injury which will require surgery.



"Today is a very emotional day for me as I have decided to retire from International Hockey," she said in a statement issued by Hockey India

Sunita Lakra announces retirement from international hockey New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Indian women's hockey team defender Sunita Lakra announced her retirement from international hockey on Thursday.

