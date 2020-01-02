Global  

The incredible comeback of Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith

ESPN Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
When blood clots in his lungs cut Trey Smith's sophomore season short, he vowed to not only return to football, "but excel."
Tennessee offensive lineman Smith returning for senior year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee offensive guard Trey Smith says he will return to school for his senior year after making a successful comeback from a...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

ChampionLifters

Coach Zach The incredible comeback of Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Ashley Smith's cell phone was… https://t.co/ZFzs51pdFu 15 hours ago

DianvanderwalDr

Dr Dianne E. van der Wal 💉🔬👩‍🎓 RT @StephanHDMoll: High level athletes and blood clots: Nice to be a clotting specialist, assisting athletes through the UNC "Athletes and… 2 days ago

CoachKyleMcHugh

Kyle McHugh The incredible comeback of Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith https://t.co/Oq1LJtravN 3 days ago

chadkoon

Chad Koon @TonyKhan This was a story ESPN did on our RD2 pick that will solidify the RG spot on our OL and help open lanes fo… https://t.co/YIOvKFlCVv 3 days ago

VolUnfortunate

Boogers hand RT @ClowESPN: Few players have taken as much pride in the "I will give my all for Tennessee today" mantra as @smithtrey98. He's done that a… 3 days ago

CoachKSimon

Kevin Simon RT @SwainEvent: The incredible comeback of Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith https://t.co/uvAPA38iWh 4 days ago

Paul_Jones22

Paul Jones RT @UTKnoxville: Not only a master of the on-the-field comeback, @vol_football's Trey Smith earned recognition this year for his many contr… 4 days ago

cvanburen

Courtney Van Buren RT @BigDuke50: RESILIENCE @smithtrey98 The incredible comeback of Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith https://t.co/czeUitQzir 6 days ago

