Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

West Ham's current transfer stance on West Brom loanee Grady Diangana

Sutton Coldfield Observer Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
West Ham's current transfer stance on West Brom loanee Grady DianganaWest Brom transfer news | Albion are hoping to retain the services of winger Diangana, who they've borrowed from West Ham until the end of the season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Moyes says he has unfinished business at West Ham

Moyes says he has unfinished business at West Ham 02:29

 Moyes aiming to turn West Ham's season around as he takes charge for the second time

Recent related videos from verified sources

David Moyes on a mission after West Ham return [Video]David Moyes on a mission after West Ham return

David Moyes has promised to give West Ham “no choice” but to extend his 18-month contract after returning for a second spell as manager. Moyes was let go by co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

Moyes: This time West Ham will keep me [Video]Moyes: This time West Ham will keep me

West Ham manager David Moyes has promised to give West Ham 'no choice' but to extend his 18-month contract after returning for a second spell as manager

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

What Slaven Bilic has said about Chris Willock with West Brom loanee's future spotlighted

What Slaven Bilic has said about Chris Willock with West Brom loanee's future spotlightedWest Brom transfer news | Albion loanee Willock has not played a single minute in the first team this season, and that has led to speculation that parent club...
Sutton Coldfield Observer

West Brom's waiting game as West Ham weigh up Grady Diangana recall

West Brom's waiting game as West Ham weigh up Grady Diangana recallWest Brom transfer news | West Ham loanee Grady Diangana has been a hit at The Hawthorns, but Albion must wait and see what the Hammers' situation is in a...
Sutton Coldfield Observer

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MichaelBromfi11

Michael Bromfield West Ham's current transfer stance on Albion loanee Diangana https://t.co/9Gavb5Ut2a 32 minutes ago

westhamnews2019

West Ham United News West Ham's current transfer stance on West Brom loanee Grady Diangana https://t.co/fyIAmgOQgW https://t.co/ERs9dIF6z5 34 minutes ago

wbawwwiiillll

W I L L 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇭🇷 RT @WestBromNews: Albion increasingly optimistic as things stand #wba #whu https://t.co/b8kbBxNVZw 37 minutes ago

BaggiesAddict

Baggies Addict West Ham's current transfer stance on West Brom loanee Grady Diangana | Birmingham Mail https://t.co/xb8a6YlLgq 41 minutes ago

WestBromNews

West Brom Live Albion increasingly optimistic as things stand #wba #whu https://t.co/b8kbBxNVZw 52 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.