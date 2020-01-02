Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Russia beats Switzerland 3-1 to reach semis at world juniors

FOX Sports Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Russia beats Switzerland 3-1 to reach semis at world juniorsRussia beats Switzerland 3-1 to reach semis at world juniors
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Russia beats Switzerland 3-1 to reach semis at world juniors

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Dmitri Voronkov scored two power-play goals and Russia beat Switzerland 3-1 at the world junior hockey championship on Thursday...
Seattle Times

World juniors roundup: Russia secures 1st spot in semis

Dmitri Voronkov scored two power-play goals and Russia beat Switzerland 3-1 at the world junior hockey championship on Thursday to become the first team to reach...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

puckooler

PUCKOOLER https://t.co/holMsUp6Pm Finland beats US 1-0 at junior worlds; Canada, Russia win https://t.co/NlQ10lggxE https://t.co/2toT4HT6UA 4 hours ago

swissbusiness

swissbusiness Russia beats Switzerland to reach semis at world juniors - https://t.co/Id3ALqOlkW https://t.co/OOWNk2bMsR 5 hours ago

swissbusiness

swissbusiness Russia beats Switzerland 3-1 to reach semis at world juniors - Citizentribune https://t.co/CnH419P2L0 5 hours ago

VAjjKer12

](🎧)☦lE$Ǝl☨(🎑)[ Finland beats US 1-0 at junior worlds; Canada, Russia win https://t.co/oQMmgF2VYD 5 hours ago

SportsNewsBk

Sports NewsBk Sport:Russia beats Switzerland 3-1 to reach semis at world juniors- https://t.co/EmhJHPzIyf #sports https://t.co/HN8Qnl0hs1 6 hours ago

SportsNewsBk

Sports NewsBk Sport:Canada routs Slovakia 6-1 to reach semis at junior worlds...https://t.co/cJjDadWqt1 #sport https://t.co/Tn97TrwqNs 7 hours ago

SaraGomezAranci

Sara Gomez Arancibia RT @AP_Sports: Russia beats Switzerland 3-1 to reach semis at world juniors https://t.co/al84fbpRXW 9 hours ago

AP_Sports

AP Sports Russia beats Switzerland 3-1 to reach semis at world juniors https://t.co/al84fbpRXW 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.