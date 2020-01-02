Global  

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick want Sean Longstaff to join Man Utd rebuild

Daily Star Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick want Sean Longstaff to join Man Utd rebuildMan Utd are set to act in the January transfer window with summer target Sean Longstaff again in their sights despite Newcastle's valuation
Arteta speaks after Arsenal beat Man Utd 2-0

Arteta speaks after Arsenal beat Man Utd 2-0 00:57

 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and rival Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discuss the Gunners' 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday night. Arteta said Granit Xhaka would stay at Arsenal, while Solskjaer said Paul Pogba would be out for a further three to four weeks due to the ankle injury which kept him out...

