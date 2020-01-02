NFL playoffs LIVE: Listen to exclusive commentary as Tom Brady gears up for wild card clash
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () The NFL playoffs are upon us as the remaining teams begin their road to the Super Bowl. This weekend will see the wildcard games take place with four places up for grabs in the Divisional round. The NFL is coming to talkSPORT and will be bringing you exclusive coverage as the Tennessee Titans head to […]
The Patriots were not ready to play Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins, and lost out on a bye week because of it. That will not happen again when the Pats take the field against the Titans on Wild Card weekend, Duron Harmon professed on Sunday night's Sports Final.