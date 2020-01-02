Global  

NFL playoffs LIVE: Listen to exclusive commentary as Tom Brady gears up for wild card clash

talkSPORT Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The NFL playoffs are upon us as the remaining teams begin their road to the Super Bowl. This weekend will see the wildcard games take place with four places up for grabs in the Divisional round. The NFL is coming to talkSPORT and will be bringing you exclusive coverage as the Tennessee Titans head to […]
News video: Duron Harmon On Sports Final: Patriots Will Be Ready To Play Wild Card Weekend

Duron Harmon On Sports Final: Patriots Will Be Ready To Play Wild Card Weekend 08:09

 The Patriots were not ready to play Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins, and lost out on a bye week because of it. That will not happen again when the Pats take the field against the Titans on Wild Card weekend, Duron Harmon professed on Sunday night's Sports Final.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft With Steve Burton Ahead Of Wild Card Game Vs. Titans [Video]Patriots Owner Robert Kraft With Steve Burton Ahead Of Wild Card Game Vs. Titans

Patriots owner Robert Kraft joined Steve Burton on the field at Gillette Stadium ahead of Saturday night's Patriots-Titans Wild Card matchup.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 04:48Published

49ers Defeat Seahawks to Win NFC West and No. 1 Seed [Video]49ers Defeat Seahawks to Win NFC West and No. 1 Seed

49ers Defeat Seahawks to Win NFC West and No. 1 Seed. San Francisco's 26-21 victory in Seattle clinched a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs. We worked for this all year...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Brady plots to break Patriots' wild card jinx in Titans clash after 'bad mistakes'

Tom Brady plots to break Patriots' wild card jinx in Titans clash after 'bad mistakes'The New England Patriots play the Tennessee Titans in the NFL season's first wild card play-off and Tom Brady is still hoping they successfully defend their...
Daily Star Also reported by •Reuters

NFL Today, Week 17

SCOREBOARD Wild-card weekend, Jan. 4-5, 2020 In the AFC playoffs, the Tennessee Titans will head to Foxborough, Massachusetts, to take on the defending Super...
Seattle Times

