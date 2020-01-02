Arizona Cardinals' Chandler Jones named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for December

Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for his performance in December.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Cardinals believe Chandler Jones deserves Defensive Player of the Year

Pro Football Talk 6 days ago



Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury says defensive coordinator Vance Joseph will return Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said at his end of the season press conference that defensive coordinator Vance Joseph will return next season.

azcentral.com 3 days ago





Tweets about this