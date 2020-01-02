Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Patriots vs. Titans odds, line: NFL picks, Wild Card Round predictions from simulation on 96-65 run

CBS Sports Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
SportsLine's advanced computer simulated Saturday's Patriots vs. Titans Wild Card Round game 10,000 times.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Patriots Owner Robert Kraft With Steve Burton Ahead Of Wild Card Game Vs. Titans

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft With Steve Burton Ahead Of Wild Card Game Vs. Titans 04:48

 Patriots owner Robert Kraft joined Steve Burton on the field at Gillette Stadium ahead of Saturday night's Patriots-Titans Wild Card matchup.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fanalysis: Top Plays For NFL Wild Card Weekend [Video]Fanalysis: Top Plays For NFL Wild Card Weekend

CBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at the best bets for NFL Wild Card Weekend with Jared Smith of SportsGrid in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 13:56Published

Vikings-Saints Preview: Can Vikings Secondary Contain Drew Brees And Michael Thomas? [Video]Vikings-Saints Preview: Can Vikings Secondary Contain Drew Brees And Michael Thomas?

The Vikings will look to slow the Saints' passing attack and get Dalvin Cook going when they head to New Orleans for Sunday's first NFC Wild-Card game. SportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Saints vs. Vikings odds, line: NFL picks, Wild Card Round predictions from model on 96-65 roll

SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Vikings vs. Saints game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports

Seahawks vs. Eagles odds, line: NFL picks, Wild Card Round predictions from model on 96-65 roll

SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Sunday's Eagles vs. Seahawks game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NFLSportMag

NFL SportMag Football > Nfl: Derrick Henry, Titans stun Patriots 20-13 in wi-- https://t.co/N9Wyq67dwo #football https://t.co/kGMOGXLfPy 3 hours ago

footballclubnfl

football Patriots vs. Titans odds, line: NFL picks, top Wild Card Round predictions from simulation on 96-65 run https://t.co/S4wJJ7KQ8C 5 hours ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Patriots vs. Titans odds, line: NFL picks, top Wild Card Round predictions from simulation on 96-65 run – CBS Sports https://t.co/NXxAOWw7q5 6 hours ago

MLBSportMag

MLB SportMag MLB - Running> NFL picks, top Wild Card Round predictions from si https://t.co/7VbjV6ytst #baseball 6 hours ago

Hetty1Moff

weight loss 1 Patriots vs. Titans odds, line: NFL picks, top Wild Card Round predictions from simulation on 96-65 run… https://t.co/VbM4lFGvYX 7 hours ago

realnewspro

The Real News pro! Patriots vs. Titans odds, line: NFL picks, top Wild Card Round predictions from simulation on 96-65 run - CBS Sports 52780531007305 7 hours ago

mattsowden_15

Matt Sowden What are the odds the titans do what the patriots can’t and drive it in the end zone at the 1 yard line ? 8 hours ago

hvpernews

Hvper News Bill Barnwell #BillBarnwell CBS Sports Patriots #CBSSportsPatriots SC #SC Wild Card #WildCard #Amer Patriots vs. Ti… https://t.co/B1MySKx1dZ 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.