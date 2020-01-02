Skip Bayless: Jason Garrett WILL remain Dallas head coach for 2020 season

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones is reportedly meeting with head coach Jason Garrett Thursday Morning, their third meeting since the end of the Cowboys' disappointing season. Skip Bayless tells Shannon Sharpe, contrary to popular belief, that he thinks Jason Garrett will remain head coach of his Cowboys for the 2020 season


