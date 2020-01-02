Global  

Skip Bayless: Jason Garrett WILL remain Dallas head coach for 2020 season

FOX Sports Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Skip Bayless: Jason Garrett WILL remain Dallas head coach for 2020 seasonDallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones is reportedly meeting with head coach Jason Garrett Thursday Morning, their third meeting since the end of the Cowboys’ disappointing season. Skip Bayless tells Shannon Sharpe, contrary to popular belief, that he thinks Jason Garrett will remain head coach of his Cowboys for the 2020 season
No Official Announcement On Future Of Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett

No Official Announcement On Future Of Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett

 No Official Announcement On Future Of Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett

