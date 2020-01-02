Global  

£33-a-ticket for Stoke City fans for transfer deadline day at Derby County

The Sentinel Stoke Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
£33-a-ticket for Stoke City fans for transfer deadline day at Derby CountyStoke City head to Derby County at the end of January for what could be a big match at the bottom of the Championship.
Recent related news from verified sources

Derby County reportedly line-up outgoing Stoke City defender

Derby County reportedly line-up outgoing Stoke City defenderStoke City transfer gossip | Cameron Carter-Vickers has been sent back to parent club Tottenham Hotspur after joining Stoke on loan in the summer
The Sentinel Stoke Also reported by •Derby Telegraph

'Deserves better' - Nottingham Forest fans celebrate latest Derby County transfer twist

'Deserves better' - Nottingham Forest fans celebrate latest Derby County transfer twistDerby County news | Nottingham Forest fans have been taking to social media to poke fun at Derby County after this latest transfer twist
Derby Telegraph

