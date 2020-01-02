Global  

Kirby Smart cautions hype after Bulldogs' Sugar Bowl victory: 'There's a disease' at Georgia

USATODAY.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said: "There's a disease that creeps in at Georgia where kids believe they're better than they are."
The Bulldogs are looking ahead to 2020. What changes will we see in the roster in Kirby Smart's 5th year as head coach, and have we seen the end of Fromm's career in red and black?

KTVT's Keith Russell breaks down the Allstate Sugar Bowl matchup between the #7 Baylor Bears and #5 Georgia Bulldogs.

No. 8 Baylor eyes landmark Sugar Bowl win vs. No. 5 Georgia

Sugar Bowl: No. 5 Georgia (11-2) at No. 8 Baylor (11-2), Wednesday at 8:50 p.m. EST (ESPN). Line: Georgia by 5. Series record: Georgia leads 4-0 . WHAT’S AT...
Seattle Times

No. 5 Georgia beats 8th-ranked Baylor in Sugar Bowl

Georgia’s George Pickens caught 12 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown as the Bulldogs got their 12th victory of the season.
Seattle Times

