England in South Africa: Rory Burns limps out of practice after football match

BBC Sport Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Watch as England's Rory Burns limps out of a football match during practice the day before the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town.
Recent related news from verified sources

England in South Africa: Rory Burns has ankle scan after football injury

BBC Local News: Surrey -- Rory Burns is sent for a scan after injuring his ankle playing football, with Jofra Archer another fitness doubt for England before the...
BBC Local News

England's Burns injures himself, Archer skips training

Cape Town, Jan 2 (IANS) England opener Rory Burns limped out from practice on Thursday, the eve of their second Test against South Africa while Jofra Archer also...
Sify Also reported by •Reuters India

