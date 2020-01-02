Lafreniere's return sparks Canada to win over Slovakia in world juniors quarter-final

Canada's quest for gold remains on track at the world junior hockey championship. Alexis Lafreniere scored and added an assist in his return from injury as part of a resounding 6-1 victory over Slovakia in the quarter-finals on Thursday.



