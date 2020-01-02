Global  

Lafreniere's return sparks Canada to win over Slovakia in world juniors quarter-final

CBC.ca Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Canada's quest for gold remains on track at the world junior hockey championship. Alexis Lafreniere scored and added an assist in his return from injury as part of a resounding 6-1 victory over Slovakia in the quarter-finals on Thursday.
