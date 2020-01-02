Juniori RT @SkySportsNews: Aston Villa have enquired about the loan availability of Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi amid fears striker Wesley will… 23 seconds ago Aston Villa News Aston Villa enquire about loan deal for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi after Wesley injury https://t.co/bxHpg4LV6h… https://t.co/0osLjte3i8 39 seconds ago Daily Star Sport Aston Villa are keen to loan Michy Batshuayi - but Dean Smith wants a purchase option added #AVFC #CFC… https://t.co/ebP2ABw9WJ 2 minutes ago ⚽️Super League Aston Villa eye Michy Batshuayi loan - but Dean Smith wants transfer option added https://t.co/02sqqQ06xq 4 minutes ago Villanshub RT @villareport: Breaking | Aston Villa want to sign Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi on loan with an option to buy. [foot mercato] #avfc 5 minutes ago Aisha RT @TransferChecker: Aston Villa have made contact with Chelsea this afternoon about the possibility of taking either Olivier Giroud or Mic… 7 minutes ago