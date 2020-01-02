Global  

Aston Villa eye Michy Batshuayi loan - but Dean Smith wants transfer option added

Daily Star Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Aston Villa eye Michy Batshuayi loan - but Dean Smith wants transfer option addedAston Villa are keen to loan Michy Batshuayi at first, before signing the player from Chelsea permanently in the summer
‘Not all doom and gloom for Villa’ [Video]‘Not all doom and gloom for Villa’

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has called for some perspective after last weekend's loss to a Leicester side who are six points clear of reigning champions Manchester City.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:12Published

Smith: We can't defend like that [Video]Smith: We can't defend like that

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith admits he was unhappy with the manner of the goals that his side conceded against Leicester as the Foxes ran out 4-1 winners at Villa Park.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 05:25Published


'He's class!' - The Spurs fans demanding Jack Grealish transfer decision after Aston Villa win

'He's class!' - The Spurs fans demanding Jack Grealish transfer decision after Aston Villa winThe Aston Villa midfielder starred for his side as Dean Smith's men defeated Burnley in the Premier League, which has got some Tottenham fans talking about his...
Football.london Also reported by •Lichfield MercuryWalsall Advertiser

Aston Villa team news v Norwich City: Dean Smith names this starting XI for Premier League clash

Aston Villa v Norwich City | Villa resume their Premier League campaign with a crunch clash against the relegation-threatened Canaries in B6 on Boxing Day
Walsall Advertiser


b_juniori

Juniori RT @SkySportsNews: Aston Villa have enquired about the loan availability of Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi amid fears striker Wesley will… 23 seconds ago

villaupdates247

Aston Villa News Aston Villa enquire about loan deal for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi after Wesley injury https://t.co/bxHpg4LV6h… https://t.co/0osLjte3i8 39 seconds ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Aston Villa are keen to loan Michy Batshuayi - but Dean Smith wants a purchase option added #AVFC #CFC… https://t.co/ebP2ABw9WJ 2 minutes ago

fbbsix

⚽️Super League Aston Villa eye Michy Batshuayi loan - but Dean Smith wants transfer option added https://t.co/02sqqQ06xq 4 minutes ago

villanshub

Villanshub RT @villareport: Breaking | Aston Villa want to sign Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi on loan with an option to buy. [foot mercato] #avfc 5 minutes ago

AishaSharu

Aisha RT @TransferChecker: Aston Villa have made contact with Chelsea this afternoon about the possibility of taking either Olivier Giroud or Mic… 7 minutes ago

