Tom Brady has more playoff wins than every other QB in the 2020 postseason combined

CBS Sports Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Tom Brady has more postseason wins than Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees and Russell Wilson combined
Shannon Sharpe agrees with Tom Brady being ranked 10 out of 12 in QB Rankings

Shannon Sharpe agrees with Tom Brady being ranked 10 out of 12 in QB RankingsNew England Patriots' Tom Brady 10th best playoff quarterback, despite the team's 12 - 4 record. Shannon Sharpe tells Skip Bayless why he thinks the ranking is...
FOX Sports

Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots wild-card playoff preview: Are Tom Brady and Co. on upset alert?

New England is playing in the wild-card round for the first time since 2009, and Tom Brady and Co. will have to fend off a surging Titans team.
USATODAY.com

