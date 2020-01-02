Global  

'I can't believe this' - Mel Morris opens up on Wayne Rooney's impact at Derby County ahead of debut

Derby Telegraph Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
'I can't believe this' - Mel Morris opens up on Wayne Rooney's impact at Derby County ahead of debutDerby County news - Wayne Rooney is expected to make his Rams debut in front of a packed Pride Park against Barnsley this evening.
Rooney will give Derby 'massive boost' [Video]Rooney will give Derby 'massive boost'

Wayne Rooney will provide Derby with a huge lift and they cannot be ruled out of contention for a Championship play-off spot, says Lee Hendrie.

Rooney intent on management after Derby [Video]Rooney intent on management after Derby

Wayne Rooney wants to go into management when his playing days at Derby are over.

'Who wouldn't' - Mel Morris on how he landed Wayne Rooney and the impact he will make at Derby County

'Who wouldn't' - Mel Morris on how he landed Wayne Rooney and the impact he will make at Derby CountyRooney is expected to make his debut for the Rams in tonight's Championship clash against Barnsley at Pride Park Stadium
How Wayne Rooney is preparing for future ahead of Derby County debut

How Wayne Rooney is preparing for future ahead of Derby County debutDerby County news - The former England captain is expected to make his debut tonight when the Rams face Barnsley at Pride Park.
