Wayne Rooney debut: Ex-Manchester United and England striker starts and captains Derby on first Rams appearance

talkSPORT Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
England and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has been named Derby captain on his debut for the club against Barnsley. Rooney, 34, is making his first appearance for the Rams since agreeing to join the Championship club on an 18-month deal in the summer. 💪 @WayneRooney leads the Rams out for the warm-ups at Pride […]
