Tennis: Nick Kyrgios, Alex de Minaur, John Millman to make donation per ace toward bushfire relief

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Tennis: Nick Kyrgios, Alex de Minaur, John Millman to make donation per ace toward bushfire reliefDonations to aid those fighting the Australian bushfires could soon be flooding in from top Australian tennis players, after a pledge from Nick Kyrgios led others to follow suit. The 24-year-old, who earlier this week suggested...
Recent related news from verified sources

Kyrgios pledges money for victims of Australian bushfires

Australian Nick Kyrgios has put his hand up to help the victims of raging bushfires in his country by promising a $200 donation for every ace he serves during...
Reuters Also reported by •Brisbane TimesWorldNewsBBC SportThe AgeNews24

Tennis Australia vows to help bushfire victims after Nick Kyrgios makes ace pledge

The ongoing disaster has seen lives and homes lost and vast areas of land ravaged by fire, with no end yet in sight
Independent Also reported by •Brisbane Times

Tweets about this

HaworthF

Fergus Haworth RT @smh: Three of Australia's tennis stars, Nick Kyrgios, John Millman and Alex De Minaur, have pledged to donate money to bushfire relief… 26 minutes ago

CaptainUniverse

Darren Hodge Ellen Perez and Storm Sanders join Nick Kyrgios, Alex De Minaur, John Millman and Priscilla Hon in donating money p… https://t.co/a003kJ9kYc 29 minutes ago

Kate_Hannon

Kate Hannon Now this is leadership ... RT @smh: Three of Australia's tennis stars, Nick Kyrgios, John Millman and Alex De Minau… https://t.co/9nrZt2fLRF 6 hours ago

CaptainUniverse

Darren Hodge Great to see Nick Kyrgios being a loud voice trying to raise more awareness and money for the everything related to… https://t.co/CMDRmvQiHX 7 hours ago

sportstarweb

Sportstar .@NickKyrgios has pledged to donate $200 for every ace he serves during the Australian summer for those affected by… https://t.co/4iYEUiqmnU 7 hours ago

alex_pattle

Alex Pattle Nice story for you amid the tragedy of the bushfires in Australia. @NickKyrgios has said he'll donate to victims of… https://t.co/L2ohsQmcXt 8 hours ago

news18dotcom

News18.com RT @News18Sports: Nick Kyrgios started a movement where so far three Australian tennis players are going to be donating money per ace for t… 8 hours ago

News18Sports

News18 Sports Nick Kyrgios started a movement where so far three Australian tennis players are going to be donating money per ace… https://t.co/sVdJJ4ixCJ 8 hours ago

