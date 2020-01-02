Tennis: Nick Kyrgios, Alex de Minaur, John Millman to make donation per ace toward bushfire relief

Fergus Haworth RT @smh: Three of Australia's tennis stars, Nick Kyrgios, John Millman and Alex De Minaur, have pledged to donate money to bushfire relief… 26 minutes ago Darren Hodge Ellen Perez and Storm Sanders join Nick Kyrgios, Alex De Minaur, John Millman and Priscilla Hon in donating money p… https://t.co/a003kJ9kYc 29 minutes ago Kate Hannon Now this is leadership ... RT @smh: Three of Australia's tennis stars, Nick Kyrgios, John Millman and Alex De Minau… https://t.co/9nrZt2fLRF 6 hours ago Darren Hodge Great to see Nick Kyrgios being a loud voice trying to raise more awareness and money for the everything related to… https://t.co/CMDRmvQiHX 7 hours ago Sportstar .@NickKyrgios has pledged to donate $200 for every ace he serves during the Australian summer for those affected by… https://t.co/4iYEUiqmnU 7 hours ago Alex Pattle Nice story for you amid the tragedy of the bushfires in Australia. @NickKyrgios has said he'll donate to victims of… https://t.co/L2ohsQmcXt 8 hours ago News18.com RT @News18Sports: Nick Kyrgios started a movement where so far three Australian tennis players are going to be donating money per ace for t… 8 hours ago News18 Sports Nick Kyrgios started a movement where so far three Australian tennis players are going to be donating money per ace… https://t.co/sVdJJ4ixCJ 8 hours ago