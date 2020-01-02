Wayne Rooney to captain Derby County on debut against Barnsley

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Wayne Rooney will captain Derby County on his Rams debut after being named in their starting XI for Thursday’s Championship clash at home to Barnsley. Rooney’s return to English football comes after the former Three Lions skipper ended his spell playing for MLS side DC United. Manchester United and England’s all-time leading goalscorer has been […]



