Man City winger Roberts loaned to Middlesbrough after Norwich stay is cut short

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts has joined Championship side Middlesbrough on loan after having his Norwich City stay cut short. Roberts, 22, joined the promoted Canaries ahead of the 2019-20 season after signing a new Man City contract and was expected to see plenty of first-team football given Daniel Farke’s faith in young players. However, […]



