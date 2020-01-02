Global  

Man City winger Roberts loaned to Middlesbrough after Norwich stay is cut short

Thursday, 2 January 2020
Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts has joined Championship side Middlesbrough on loan after having his Norwich City stay cut short. Roberts, 22, joined the promoted Canaries ahead of the 2019-20 season after signing a new Man City contract and was expected to see plenty of first-team football given Daniel Farke’s faith in young players. However, […]

The post Man City winger Roberts loaned to Middlesbrough after Norwich stay is cut short appeared first on Soccer News.
