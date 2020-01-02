Global  

Former boxing champ Leon Spinks suffering from cancer

USATODAY.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Leon Spinks, the former heavyweight champ, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer that had spread to his bladder.
Boxing referee hall of famer Joe Cortez reflects on Leon Spink's legacy [Video]Boxing referee hall of famer Joe Cortez reflects on Leon Spink's legacy

The Las Vegas valley boxing community is coming together to support the family of boxing legend Leon Spinks. He’s reportedly fighting for his life at a hospital. Jeremy Chen reports.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Boxing: Former heavyweight champ Spinks battling prostate cancer, says wife

Former heavyweight boxing champion Leon Spinks, who was hospitalized last month in a serious condition, is suffering from prostate cancer, his wife Brenda said...
Reuters

Leon Spinks: Former heavyweight world champion battling prostate cancer

Spinks won Olympic gold in 1976 and then stunned Muhammad Ali to win the world heavyweight titles
Independent


