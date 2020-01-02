Global  

Wayne Rooney handed Derby captaincy on Championship debut against Barnsley

Daily Star Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Wayne Rooney handed Derby captaincy on Championship debut against BarnsleyWayne Rooney makes his eagerly-anticipated Derby County debut this evening against Barnsley in the Championship
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Cocu confident of Rooney availability

Cocu confident of Rooney availability 03:31

 Speaking after their 2-1 win over Charlton in the Sky Bet Championship, Derby manager Phillip Cocu said that he is confident that the paperwork confirming Wayne Rooney as a Rams player will be completed in time for the Barnsley game.

Rooney will give Derby 'massive boost' [Video]Rooney will give Derby 'massive boost'

Wayne Rooney will provide Derby with a huge lift and they cannot be ruled out of contention for a Championship play-off spot, says Lee Hendrie.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:55Published

Rooney raring to go at Derby [Video]Rooney raring to go at Derby

Wayne Rooney has admitted his frustration at not being able to play for Derby. The former Manchester United and England captain is unable to make his debut for the Rams until January, after signing an..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published


Wayne Rooney set for long-awaited Derby County debut against Barnsley

The former England captain signed an 18-month deal to become player-coach with the Rams in August, but has been ineligible to play until the start of the January...
Independent

Wayne Rooney set for Derby County bow against Barnsley, hints Rams boss Phillip Cocu

Derby manager Phillip Cocu has revealed Wayne Rooney is poised to make his debut for the Championship side against Barnsley later this week after they ended a...
talkSPORT

