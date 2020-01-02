Global  

NBA All-Star voting: Suns' Devin Booker has fewer votes than Alex Caruso, Tacko Fall

azcentral.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker isn't receiving much support in NBA All-Star voting from fans.
 
Recent related news from verified sources

Booker scores 32 to help Suns hold off Kings and end skid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Devin Booker had 32 points and 10 assists and the Phoenix Suns held off a late surge to beat the Sacramento Kings 112-110 on Saturday...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

Devin Booker, Ricky Rubio and Kelly Oubre Jr. combine for 73 points in Suns win at Sacramento

Devin Booker, Ricky Rubio and Kelly Oubre Jr. combine for 73 points in Phoenix's 112-110 win Saturday night at Sacramento to snap eight-game losing skid.  
azcentral.com


Little_Shawn99

Shawn Dallmeyer Either Suns fans aren’t very proactive in their all star voting or Devin Booker is severely overlooked by other fanbases 29 minutes ago

azcentral

azcentral NBA All-Star voting: Suns' Devin Booker has fewer votes than Alex Caruso, Tacko Fall https://t.co/5QtAp8TeNx 29 minutes ago

azcsports

azcentral sports NBA All-Star voting: Suns' Devin Booker has fewer votes than Alex Caruso, Tacko Fall https://t.co/CNi1Q42bOk 38 minutes ago

azcsports

azcentral sports RT @Jeremy_Cluff: The player in this photo averaging 5.4 points per game (Alex Caruso) has 92,233 votes for the #NBA All-Star Game. The pl… 54 minutes ago

Jeremy_Cluff

Jeremy Cluff The player in this photo averaging 5.4 points per game (Alex Caruso) has 92,233 votes for the #NBA All-Star Game.… https://t.co/QMsFVlja20 55 minutes ago

_anthonynash

Anthony Nash 🎄 RT @KellanOlson: some thoughts in here on Book's chances of making the All-Star Game: https://t.co/IielCgIvJn 1 hour ago

KellanOlson

Kellan Olson some thoughts in here on Book's chances of making the All-Star Game: https://t.co/IielCgIvJn 1 hour ago

AZSports

98.7 Arizona Sports Suns G Devin Booker is ninth in the early All-Star voting returns. https://t.co/ycZGIkKts8 1 hour ago

