Former Cincinnati Bengals coach Sam Wyche dies at 74

USATODAY.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Former Cincinnati Bengals coach Sam Wyche, who also played quarterback for the team, died on Thursday after a battle with cancer.
Patriots Admit to Recording Cincinnati Bengals' Sideline [Video]Patriots Admit to Recording Cincinnati Bengals' Sideline

Patriots Admit to Recording Cincinnati Bengals' Sideline. The New England Patriots are no strangers to filming controversies. The Patriots admitted that they were filming during the game between..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:42Published


Former Bengals, Bucs coach Wyche dies at 74

Sam Wyche, who coached the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl and later coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four seasons, has died at age 74.
ESPN

Sam Wyche, boundary-pushing coach of Bengals, dead at 74

Sam Wyche, who pushed the boundaries as an offensive innovator with the Cincinnati Bengals and challenged the NFL’s protocols along the way, has died. He was...
Seattle Times


