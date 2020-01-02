Global  

Tacko Fall an NBA All-Star? He's getting a surprising amount of fan support

USATODAY.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Boston Celtics fan favorite Tacko Fall ranks a surprising sixth among Eastern Conference forwards in first round of NBA All-Star balloting.
2020 NBA All-Star Game voting: Celtics' Tacko Fall stands tall with sixth-most frontcourt votes in East

The undrafted Fall has played a total of 11 minutes this season yet has a massive amount of fan support
CBS Sports

NBA All-Star voting: Suns' Devin Booker has fewer votes than Alex Caruso, Tacko Fall

The Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker isn't receiving much support in NBA All-Star voting from fans.  
azcentral.com

CLFRDBIGREDDAWG

BigRedDog RT @KrispyFlakes2k: These are the F*ckers voting Tacko Fall and Alex Caruso into the all star game... https://t.co/WcC6bYxKpd 49 seconds ago

KINGCRlM

𝙘𝙧𝙞𝙢🎌 (vice mayor of cool town) Bleacher Report headquarters when Alex Caruso or Tacko Fall doesn't get into the All Star game https://t.co/km91OyNRuQ 53 seconds ago

KeaneFrady

Keane Frady Everyone, this is very important. Please vote Tacko Fall into the NBA all star game. https://t.co/0eI5AxGfiD 54 seconds ago

Tay_1220

Tay RT @CelticsNation5: Tacko Fall is ahead of Andre Drummond and Gordon Hayward in All Star Voting 59 seconds ago

justsportyplus

One Day At A Time RT @NESN: The first returns are in: Celtics rookie center Tacko Fall is among the NBA All-Star voting leaders. This is not a drill. https:/… 2 minutes ago

OpTiMiStICLuKe_

LA Well i guess you know it's 2020 when Tacko Fall and Alex Caruso both get voted onto the all star team. Everything i… https://t.co/ppf7TWawp8 2 minutes ago

waynefransen

Wayne RT @AugustinFanClub: Tacko Fall having more all star votes than Bam Adebayo and Alex Caruso having more votes than Devin Booker is why we c… 3 minutes ago

__nathan6

𝙉𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙣™️ RT @simmons_szn: Alex Caruso and tacko fall in the all star game https://t.co/4wMXxqJfbJ 3 minutes ago

