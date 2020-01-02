Global  

'Any relation?' - Gary Lineker reacts as Wayne Rooney gets off to a flyer in Derby County debut

Derby Telegraph Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
'Any relation?' - Gary Lineker reacts as Wayne Rooney gets off to a flyer in Derby County debutDerby County news - Wayne Rooney has enjoyed a fine start to life at Derby County, making his debut against Barnsley this evening.
Rooney will give Derby 'massive boost' [Video]Rooney will give Derby 'massive boost'

Wayne Rooney will provide Derby with a huge lift and they cannot be ruled out of contention for a Championship play-off spot, says Lee Hendrie.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:55Published

Rooney intent on management after Derby [Video]Rooney intent on management after Derby

Wayne Rooney wants to go into management when his playing days at Derby are over.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:21Published


'I can't believe this' - Mel Morris opens up on Wayne Rooney's impact at Derby County ahead of debut

'I can't believe this' - Mel Morris opens up on Wayne Rooney's impact at Derby County ahead of debutDerby County news - Wayne Rooney is expected to make his Rams debut in front of a packed Pride Park against Barnsley this evening.
Derby Telegraph

How Wayne Rooney is preparing for future ahead of Derby County debut

How Wayne Rooney is preparing for future ahead of Derby County debutDerby County news - The former England captain is expected to make his debut tonight when the Rams face Barnsley at Pride Park.
Derby Telegraph


