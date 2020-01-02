Derby County 2-1 Barnsley - report and reaction as Wayne Rooney makes winning start

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The Rams began 2020 with a victory over the Tykes at Pride Park Stadium, thanks to goals from Jack Marriott and Martyn Waghorn. The Rams began 2020 with a victory over the Tykes at Pride Park Stadium, thanks to goals from Jack Marriott and Martyn Waghorn. 👓 View full article

