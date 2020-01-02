Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Liverpool vs Sheffield United player ratings: Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane shine in easy win

Independent Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
We run the rule over both teams after yet another win for Liverpool
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool win over Sheffield marks a year unbeaten in the Premier League

Liverpool have gone unbeaten in the Premier League for a year after defeating Sheffield United 2-0, with goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.
The Age

Liverpool player ratings as Mohamed Salah shines in 2-0 Sheffield United win

Liverpool player ratings as Mohamed Salah shines in 2-0 Sheffield United winLIVERPOOL PLAYER RATINGS: Mohamed Salah grabbed a goal and an assist as Jurgen Klopp's side eased past Sheffield United
Daily Star Also reported by •IndependentWales Online

Tweets about this

GargantuanReds

Ian Francis ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ RT @Tactical_Times: Liverpool had 1108 touches against Sheffield United. Can't think of too many times that has happened. van Dijk 153 Ale… 15 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.