Liverpool go entire year without Premier League defeat as Jurgen Klopp’s men ease past Sheffield United

talkSPORT Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Liverpool will go over 365 days without a defeat in the Premier League as they eased to a 2-0 win over Sheffield United at Anfield. January 3, 2019 was the last time they lost in the top flight – a 2-1 defeat at Manchester City – taking their unbeaten league run to 37 matches. And […]
News video: Liverpool: Klopp pleased with how new signing Takumi Minamino is settling in

Liverpool: Klopp pleased with how new signing Takumi Minamino is settling in 00:43

 Jurgen Klopp says his new signing Takumi Minamino has settled in well since arriving at Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg. The £7.25million arrival had his first training session with his new team-mates on Tuesday and is not eligible for Thursday's Premier League match at home to Sheffield United...

