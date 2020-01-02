♊PSHACK June 12th♊ RT @SInow: Jimmy Butler and Jordan Brand have reportedly mutually agreed to part ways, making the Heat star one of the biggest sneaker free… 2 hours ago Hobie RT @TheCrossover: Jordan Brand and Jimmy Butler have reportedly mutually agreed to part ways, making the Heat star one of the biggest sneak… 2 hours ago Yiliani Alvarez RT @RubenTalksKicks: Heat star Jimmy Butler just became the next big-name sneaker free agent. Could he follow @DwyaneWade and leave Jordan… 3 hours ago K Dubb Heat star Jimmy Butler reportedly parting ways with Jordan Brand: Three things to know https://t.co/swpSwqy9Mt #sports #feedly 5 hours ago Ruben Palacios Heat star Jimmy Butler just became the next big-name sneaker free agent. Could he follow @DwyaneWade and leave Jor… https://t.co/DSONAkp7bv 6 hours ago NBA News Now Miami Heat: Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo make the list in All-Star fan voting - National Basketball Association New… https://t.co/MuRkyfOhvE 7 hours ago