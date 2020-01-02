Clay Travis breaks down why Tua Tagovailoa needs to go pro this year Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Clay Travis explains why he thinks it would be a wise decision for Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to leave for the NFL Draft this year. Clay Travis explains why he thinks it would be a wise decision for Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to leave for the NFL Draft this year. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this