Redskins owner Dan Snyder says 'Happy Thanksgiving' at Jan. 2 press conference introducing coach Ron Rivera

CBS Sports Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Who's gonna tell him ...
News video: Washington Redskins Owner Dan Snyder Wishes Everyone ‘Happy Thanksgiving’ While Introducing New Head Coach

Washington Redskins Owner Dan Snyder Wishes Everyone ‘Happy Thanksgiving’ While Introducing New Head Coach 00:32

 Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder apparently forgot what holiday the country just celebrated. Snyder wished everyone a “Happy Thanksgiving” while introducing new head coach Ron Rivera during a press conference, even though it’s Jan. 2. Katie Johnston reports.

Redskins hire Ron Rivera as coach

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Redskins hired Ron Rivera as their coach on Wednesday in owner Dan Snyder’s latest step to try to turn around the wayward franchise....
Seattle Times

Opinion: Daniel Snyder needs to get out of Ron Rivera's way in Redskins' restart

In Ron Rivera, Daniel Snyder has a proven coach with a penchant for winning over players. Now it's time for the Redskins owner to get out of the way.
USATODAY.com

unlimitedsky16

ม่านเมฆ Redskins owner Dan Snyder says 'Happy Thanksgiving' at Jan. 2 press conference introducing coach Ron Rivera - CBS S… https://t.co/qeLhVaFCTa 3 minutes ago

Sabueso2000

Sabueso RT @allsportsblog3: Redskins owner Dan Snyder says 'Happy Thanksgiving' at Jan. 2 press conference introducing coach Ron Rivera 😂🤣 - #allsp… 6 minutes ago

allsportsblog3

allsportsblog Redskins owner Dan Snyder says 'Happy Thanksgiving' at Jan. 2 press conference introducing coach Ron Rivera 😂🤣 -… https://t.co/Fhxhz43iGR 13 minutes ago

Um_Superal

Al Sullivan RT @DarrenMHaynes: 🚨🚨MUST SEE🚨🚨 #Redskins owner Dan Snyder says “Happy Thanksgiving” to start head coach Ron Rivera press conference @wusa… 36 minutes ago

BGfromDaBottom

BG RT @ownasky: Redskins owner Dan Snyder says 'Happy Thanksgiving' at Jan. 2 press conference introducing coach Ron Rivera https://t.co/QPAvb… 46 minutes ago

ownasky

Guwahati Consulting Company Redskins owner Dan Snyder says 'Happy Thanksgiving' at Jan. 2 press conference introducing coach Ron Rivera https://t.co/QPAvbzlvZW 47 minutes ago

RD28327

Reuben Davis Redskins owner Dan Snyder says 'Happy Thanksgiving' at Jan. 2 press conference introducing coach Ron Rivera… https://t.co/2N2RuHIVjO 1 hour ago

dyldiggs

Dylan Diggs Just the worst... https://t.co/jKUzwwK8Nh 2 hours ago

