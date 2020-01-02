Redskins owner Dan Snyder says 'Happy Thanksgiving' at Jan. 2 press conference introducing coach Ron Rivera

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Redskins hired Ron Rivera as their coach on Wednesday in owner Dan Snyder’s latest step to try to turn around the wayward franchise....

Opinion: Daniel Snyder needs to get out of Ron Rivera's way in Redskins' restart In Ron Rivera, Daniel Snyder has a proven coach with a penchant for winning over players. Now it's time for the Redskins owner to get out of the way.

USATODAY.com 2 days ago



