Liverpool will become only the third Premier League side to go unbeaten for more than a year after Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane inspired Thursday’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United at Anfield. The Reds last suffered defeat on January 3 last year in a 2-1 loss to Manchester City and, on the day before the first […] The post Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United: Reds to pass one year unbeaten as Mane and Salah star appeared first on Soccer News.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Wilmer Valderrama Announces New Year's Day Engagement To Girlfriend Amanda Pacheco Wilmer Valderrama Announces New Year's Day Engagement To Girlfriend Amanda Pacheco. The 'NCIS' star announced their engagement on New Year's Day, posting a picture of him down on one knee. 'It's just.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:02Published 9 hours ago Celebrity splits of 2019 2019 has seen some famous couples kiss goodbye to their relationships. Here are some of the most shocking splits of this year. First up, Jessie J and Channing Tatum. Rumours of the pair's romance.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 02:05Published 6 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Liverpool win over Sheffield marks a year unbeaten in the Premier League Liverpool have gone unbeaten in the Premier League for a year after defeating Sheffield United 2-0, with goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The Age 4 hours ago



Liverpool to pass one year since last Premier League defeat after Sheffield United win Liverpool will become only the third Premier League club to go unbeaten for more than a full year after Thursday’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United. The Reds...

SoccerNews.com 4 hours ago





Tweets about this