Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United: Reds to pass one year unbeaten as Mane and Salah star

Thursday, 2 January 2020
Liverpool will become only the third Premier League side to go unbeaten for more than a year after Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane inspired Thursday’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United at Anfield. The Reds last suffered defeat on January 3 last year in a 2-1 loss to Manchester City and, on the day before the first […]

The post Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United: Reds to pass one year unbeaten as Mane and Salah star appeared first on Soccer News.
Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool win over Sheffield marks a year unbeaten in the Premier League

Liverpool have gone unbeaten in the Premier League for a year after defeating Sheffield United 2-0, with goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.
The Age

Liverpool to pass one year since last Premier League defeat after Sheffield United win

Liverpool will become only the third Premier League club to go unbeaten for more than a full year after Thursday’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United. The Reds...
SoccerNews.com


