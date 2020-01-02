Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Senators acquire defenceman Mike Reilly in rare trade with rival Canadiens

CBC.ca Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Mike Reilly from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for forward Andrew Sturtz and the Senators' fifth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

weivywastaken

Michael Czar RT @Senators: News Release: The #Sens have acquired defenceman @mreilly93 from @CanadiensMTL in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick in th… 12 seconds ago

jasonnoonan117

Jason Noonan RT @Media_Sens: News Release: The #Sens have acquired defenceman @mreilly93 from @CanadiensMTL in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick in… 3 minutes ago

Northofsevn

Northofseven SNAPSHOTS: Senators acquire defenceman Mike Reilly from Canadiens https://t.co/Ap41zytcqw https://t.co/L1M3EQ8ILF 12 minutes ago

CBCOttawa

CBC Ottawa Senators acquire defenceman Mike Reilly in rare trade with rival Canadiens https://t.co/2ryvv0BSCd #ottnews #ottawa https://t.co/5CKvOYJJig 16 minutes ago

TwoOldPucks

Two Old Pucks Hockey Chat Senators acquire defenceman Mike Reilly in rare trade with rival Canadiens | CBC Sports https://t.co/vgwt9D9rC4 16 minutes ago

SunGarrioch

Bruce Garrioch SNAPSHOTS: Senators acquire defenceman Mike Reilly from Canadiens https://t.co/qrrk7V2zL8 #Sens #ottsports #ottnews 18 minutes ago

bosa187

Bryan RT @SportsCentre: #TradeCentre UPDATE: #Canadiens acquire D Marco Scandella from the #Sabres for a 2020 4th-Round Pick. #TSNHockey MORE: h… 20 minutes ago

BadHockeyTalk

BadHockeyTalk RT @Sportsnet: The @CanadiensMTL have acquired forward Andrew Sturtz and a 2021 fifth-round pick from the @Senators in exchange for defence… 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.