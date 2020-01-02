Global  

Los Angeles Galaxy sign former Liverpool player

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Los Angeles Galaxy are in a sort of a rebuild these days. Following their loss in the playoffs against the big rival Los Angeles FC, Galaxy have lost their main star. Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s contract with the club had expired and he decided to return to Europe and join AC Milan in Serie A. This has […]

The post Los Angeles Galaxy sign former Liverpool player appeared first on Soccer News.
