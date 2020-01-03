Sweden 'sick and tired' of seeing Leafs prospect Sandin get slashed at world juniors Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Sweden is sick of seeing Rasmus Sandin get slashed. No doubt the Toronto Maple Leafs feel the same way. The 19-year-old defenceman took another hack to his left wrist in a 5-0 quarter-final victory over hosts Czech Republic at the world junior hockey championship on Thursday. 👓 View full article

