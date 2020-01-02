Global  

Broadband restored at 80 govt hospitals in Valley

IndiaTimes Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
High-speed broadband internet connectivity was restored at 80 government hospitals and various health centres across Kashmir Valley on Thursday, a police spokesman said.
