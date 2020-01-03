Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Troy Polamalu headlines the 2020 Hall of Fame modern-era finalists; Patrick Willis among notable snubs

CBS Sports Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is one step closer towards finalizing its largest-ever induction class
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Late Ravens Owner Art Modell Among Finalists For Hall Of Fame [Video]Late Ravens Owner Art Modell Among Finalists For Hall Of Fame

Late Ravens owner Art Modell is among the finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's special centennial class.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:30Published

Golden State Favorites Join California Hall Of Fame In Sacramento [Video]Golden State Favorites Join California Hall Of Fame In Sacramento

The stars were out in Sacramento Tuesday night as new members joined the California Hall of Fame, including an Olympic soccer star from San Jose. Other notable inductees were Tony Hawk, George Lopez,..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Wayne, Polamalu finalists for HOF 2020 in 1st year eligible

Reggie Wayne and Troy Polamalu are among 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s modern-day 2020 class. The former Colts receiver and Steelers safety...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ESPN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

floridabound91

amy Troy Polamalu headlines the 2020 Hall of Fame modern-era finalists; Patrick Willis among notable snubs https://t.co/JPLOwPvfk5 2 minutes ago

WriterLeader247

Leader Johnson RT @247KevinBoilard: My choices would be Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Alan Faneca, John Lynch & Troy Polamalu (via @BryanDeArdo & @JeffKerrCB… 13 minutes ago

mori99saki

laurel morisaki Troy Polamalu headlines the 2020 Hall of Fame modern-era finalists; Patrick Willis among notable snubs https://t.co/il0SST79U1 16 minutes ago

Mr_Mojo_Risin91

Clay Duncan Troy Polamalu headlines the 2020 Hall of Fame modern-era finalists; Patrick Willis among notable snubs https://t.co/xhE7wZr8FD 37 minutes ago

247KevinBoilard

Kevin Boilard My choices would be Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Alan Faneca, John Lynch & Troy Polamalu (via @BryanDeArdo &… https://t.co/d4XeLx6m6y 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.