California vs. Stanford odds, spread: 2020 college basketball picks, predictions from advanced computer model

The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between California and Stanford. Here are the results:



Recent related news from verified sources Houston vs. UCF odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, predictions for Jan. 3 from proven model The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Houston and UCF. Here are the results:

CBS Sports 2 hours ago



Oregon vs. Colorado odds, spread: 2020 college basketball picks, predictions from advanced computer model The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Oregon and Colorado. Here are the results:

CBS Sports 21 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this